Kremlin Refutes Allegations of Cyberattacks by Russian Special Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russian special services have never engaged in any cyberattacks, such accusations seem to be yet another manifestation of russophobia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have charged six purported Russian hackers, who the US suspects of cooperating with the Russian military.

The Russian Embassy in Washington refuted the allegations.

"We saw this information, but, look, we are seeing a regretful tendency for Russia or Russian special services to be blamed for everything and anything. This seems to be yet another fit, one of recurring fits of ramped-up Russophobia, which clearly has nothing to do with reality," Peskov said.

"Russia and Russian special services have never undertaken any hacking attacks, even less so against the Olympics," the spokesman said.