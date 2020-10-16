Kremlin Refutes Allegations of Russia Spreading Disinformation About Coronavirus Vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russia is not spreading disinformation, it is "proudly speaking of its success" with its own coronavirus vaccine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

The Times newspaper has recently suggested in an article that Russia was spreading disinformation about the United Kingdom's Oxford vaccine, mainly in the countries to which Russia would like to sell its vaccines.

"Commenting on accusations against Russia has become a sort of circus at this point. The accusations make no sense, commenting on them makes no sense," Peskov said.

The spokesman remarked that "Russia is not giving anyone false information."

"Russia is proudly speaking of its success. And Russia is sharing its success in the form of the first registered coronavirus vaccine in the world, whose effectiveness has been proven more than once," Peskov said.

Regarding the UK vaccine, the spokesman said that competitors, including some in the UK itself, were spreading disinformation.

"A number of manufacturers, and this is not quite competition because Russia is in favor of international cooperation at this difficult time of the pandemic, but a number of those who could be called competitors are engaged in disinformation. And they are located in the United Kingdom, among other places. But it is obvious that the advantages of our vaccine are being recognized in many countries. And disinformation attempts fail to achieve their goal," Peskov told reporters.