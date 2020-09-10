Kremlin Refutes as Inadmissible Hints About Russian Officials' Links to Navalny Incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Thursday as inadmissible the hints that Russian officials could be linked to the incident with opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Late last day, the US Department of State published State Secretary Mike Pompeo's interview with US journalist Ben Shapiro.

Pompeo reportedly said there was a "substantial chance" that Navalny was poisoned at an order by "senior Russian officials."

"First, he did not say this. We have heard his statement on the matter. I will tell you once again that we are interested in establishing the reasons behind the incident. As for some direct statements or hints that any Russian officials are linked to the incident, we believe such hints are inadmissible ... they are wrong a priori, they do not reflect reality," Peskov told reporters.