MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday, in his comment for Sputnik, media reports claiming that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Rogozin, the head of space corporation Roscosmos, was canceled with no explanation ahead of the detention of Rogozin's aide.

Rogozin's adviser, Ivan Safronov, was detained earlier in the day in Moscow. The Russian Federal Security Service suspects him of handing classified defense information to NATO.

"This is not true. There were no plans to hold such a meeting," Peskov said, when asked whether the meeting was planned and then canceled.