MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday that Russia was not changing its policy toward Ukraine, commenting on rumors that Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov had resigned.

Earlier in the day, a political expert and director of the Center for Current politics, Alexey Chesnakov, said that Surkov had decided to leave civil service.

"I do not have any information on the resignation of Surkov. There are no presidential decrees in this regard," Peskov told Sputnik.

"The only thing I can say is that any rumors about change of policy toward Ukraine do not correspond the reality," he added.