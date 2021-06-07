UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refutes Claim Qatari Emir Did Not Attend SPIEF As No Talks With Putin Were Planned

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Monday claims that Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani refused to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) because no in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was planned.

"Of course not.

You know that some restrictions remain in place in different countries across the world, including our country. Because of these restrictions, the Qatari leader was unable to pay a full-fledged working visit to the Russian Federation. The visit will certainly be held as soon as it is possible," Peskov told reporters.

SPIEF-2021 was held from June 2-5 in the Russian city of St.Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya international information agency was an official media partner of the event.

