Kremlin Refutes Claims About Inability of Beslan Victims to Undergo Rehabilitation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Reports about victims of the Beslan terror attack not being able to go through medical rehabilitation have not been confirmed, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Ekaterina Vinokurova, a journalist and a member of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, told Russian Rain tv about her conflict with the council's chairman, Valery Fadeev, that took place after she had told President Vladimir Putin at the council's December 10 meeting that many of the survivors of the 2004 terrorist attack cannot receive proper medical help. According to Vinokurova, Fadeev told her that she had wasted the president's time.

"To be fair, I can say that the issue of the Beslan victims has been touched upon in various accounts, and has been reviewed by our Health Ministry quite recently, a detailed account has been prepared.

Many claims do not correspond to reality, meaning that the reports about people being abandoned and deprived of means of medical rehabilitation and so on have not been confirmed," Peskov told journalists.

The spokesman refrained from commenting on the row in the human rights council but did mention that Putin participated in the meeting to have a detailed dialogue on issues raised by the council and did not consider it a "waste of time."

On September 1, 2004, during celebrations dedicated to the start of the school year, over 30 armed terrorists held hundreds of hostages in School No. 1 in Beslan, which is located in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania. As a result of the three-day siege, 334 people, including 186 children, were killed.