UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Claims About Putin's Potential Successors As Unsubstantiated

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 03:18 PM

Kremlin Refutes Claims About Putin's Potential Successors as Unsubstantiated

Politicians' reflections about a successor for Russian President Vladimir Putin are most often absolutely unsubstantiated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Politicians' reflections about a successor for Russian President Vladimir Putin are most often absolutely unsubstantiated, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, has recently named prime minister Mikhail Mishustin, defense minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin, upper chamber speaker Valentina Matviyenko, lower chamber speaker Viacheslav Volodin, Accounts Chamber Chairman Alexei Kudrin, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and Tula region governor Alexei Dyumin among potential successors of the Russian leader.

"The 'successors' topic is traditionally generating great interest in Russia's political circles and political experts circles ... It has always been the case, and I believe it will always remain the case. Of course, such reflections are most often nothing but rhetoric, they are not substantiated by anything. I cannot provide any comment," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Moscow Russia Tula Vladimir Putin Chamber

Recent Stories

Top court will take up govt’s reference on Senat ..

4 minutes ago

New Year holiday for private sector announced

20 minutes ago

FCCI to organize industrial safety session

2 minutes ago

Ten persons injured in bus-tractor trolley collisi ..

2 minutes ago

East China's Wuxi reports one imported asymptomati ..

2 minutes ago

RPO for strict security on New Year night

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.