Kremlin Refutes Claims About Russia Seeking to Prevent New Normandy-Format Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Russia is interested in holding a new Normandy Four summit on Ukraine, the suggestions that Moscow is looking for reasons not to hold the meeting are false, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"No, this is wrong, this does not correspond to reality," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko about Russia allegedly seeking reasons not to have the meeting.

"Like all participants in the format, the Kremlin is interested in reviving the process, in holding a new top-level meeting. At the same time � the Kremlin's opinion is shared by many countries � the meeting must be well-prepared to bring results," Peskov continued.

When asked what such preparations would entail and if Moscow wanted some document to be signed by the four leaders as a result, Peskov said the preparations were being carried out by presidential aides.

"And, of course, different ideas from all four parties are being suggested to add content to the meeting and make it productive. This is the only thing I can say now as the work is ongoing, the work is not easy, so I do not want to go into detail now," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman remarked that the ideas for the inclusion of the United States in the work of the Normandy Four � France, Germany, Russia, Ukraine � were not being supported by the participants.

"You know that main settlement efforts are focused in the Normandy format. From the point of view of the format participants, it has no alternatives. The implementation of Minsk accords is being discussed in Normandy format. The idea that ... the United States should join the format does not have support," Peskov said.