MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted media reports about Russia's alleged meddling in the 2018 presidential election in Madagascar.

"I can refute this firmly. This has become a favorite practice to accuse Russia of everything. Such statements are false.

We have repeatedly said that we are categorically against meddling in our domestic affairs, and we have never meddled and are not meddling in the internal affairs of other countries," Peskov told reporters on Monday, commenting on an article by the New York Times on Russia's alleged meddling in the election.

Reporters also asked Peskov to comment on a claim by Madagascar's former leader that he allegedly held last March, when he was still the president, a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"No, I don't have any information on the matter," Peskov answered.