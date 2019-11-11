UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Claims About Russia's Alleged Meddling In 2018 Madagascar Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:59 PM

Kremlin Refutes Claims About Russia's Alleged Meddling in 2018 Madagascar Election

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted media reports about Russia's alleged meddling in the 2018 presidential election in Madagascar

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted media reports about Russia's alleged meddling in the 2018 presidential election in Madagascar.

"I can refute this firmly. This has become a favorite practice to accuse Russia of everything. Such statements are false.

We have repeatedly said that we are categorically against meddling in our domestic affairs, and we have never meddled and are not meddling in the internal affairs of other countries," Peskov told reporters on Monday, commenting on an article by the New York Times on Russia's alleged meddling in the election.

Reporters also asked Peskov to comment on a claim by Madagascar's former leader that he allegedly held last March, when he was still the president, a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"No, I don't have any information on the matter," Peskov answered.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vladimir Putin New York Madagascar March 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen: Committed to Improving Work Procedur ..

7 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies ..

6 minutes ago

Sri Lanka tightens sports betting rules to fight c ..

6 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine, EU to Hold Technical Gas Consulta ..

6 minutes ago

Morocco Could Become Good Location for Strategic O ..

6 minutes ago

Scotland Seeks Another Independence Referendum in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.