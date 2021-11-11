UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Refutes Claims About Second Conversation Between Putin, Merkel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

Kremlin Refutes Claims About Second Conversation Between Putin, Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a second phone conversation on Wednesday mere hours after the first one, but noted that new contacts are possible.

"No, this is not true," Peskov told reporters, commenting on claims that Putin and Merkel held the second conversation.

"A conversation is possible, we will inform you when it takes place," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia German Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils ‘women of ste ..

First look of Sinf-e-Aahan unveils ‘women of steel’

3 minutes ago
 PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

PCB plans to launch women’s PSL in Asia

32 minutes ago
 Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,759 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

53 minutes ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal ..

Russian Finance Ministry Negotiating Taxation Deal Amendments With Switzerland

53 minutes ago
 Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Eu ..

Pandemic sees criminals target online shoppers: Europol

53 minutes ago
 Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in ..

Russia, US to Hold Visa Consultations Next Week in Vienna - Russian Diplomat

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.