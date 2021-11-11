Kremlin Refutes Claims About Second Conversation Between Putin, Merkel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a second phone conversation on Wednesday mere hours after the first one, but noted that new contacts are possible.

"No, this is not true," Peskov told reporters, commenting on claims that Putin and Merkel held the second conversation.

"A conversation is possible, we will inform you when it takes place," Peskov added.