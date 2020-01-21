Kremlin Refutes Claims of Proposed Amendment to Allow Foreign Territories to Join Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday there were no proposals to include powers of joining Ukrainian and Belarusian territories to Russia in the constitutional amendments underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday there were no proposals to include powers of joining Ukrainian and Belarusian territories to Russia in the constitutional amendments underway.

Recent media reports have suggested that one member of the working group tasked with drafting up amendments to Russia's constitution, as decreed by Putin last week, had suggested including a clause whereby territories of neighboring states can be given the right to join Russia.

"I honestly haven't heard anything about these proposals, so I cannot say anything. I haven't heard how [the proposals] are formulated and so on. And in general, it has not been discussed in any way so far. Therefore, I just can't say anything, the first I hear of this is from you," Peskov told reporters in a daily telephone conference.