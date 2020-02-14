- Home
- World
- News
- Kremlin Refutes Claims of Russia Security Council Secretary's Talks With Zelenskyy in Oman
Kremlin Refutes Claims Of Russia Security Council Secretary's Talks With Zelenskyy In Oman
Faizan Hashmi 32 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 02:00 PM
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday Ukrainian media reports, saying that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev had traveled to Oman and had held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy there
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday Ukrainian media reports, saying that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev had traveled to Oman and had held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy there.
"Lies," Peskov said, asked to comment on the matter.