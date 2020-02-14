Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday Ukrainian media reports, saying that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev had traveled to Oman and had held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday Ukrainian media reports, saying that Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev had traveled to Oman and had held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy there.

"Lies," Peskov said, asked to comment on the matter.