UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Claims On Kozak's Proposal To Shut Down Normandy Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 05:07 PM

Kremlin Refutes Claims on Kozak's Proposal to Shut Down Normandy Process

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday reports envisaging that Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak proposed to scuttle the Normandy format talks on settling the conflict in Donbas stating its ineffectiveness

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday reports envisaging that Kremlin Deputy Chief of Staff Dmitry Kozak proposed to scuttle the Normandy format talks on settling the conflict in Donbas stating its ineffectiveness.

Earlier, media reported that Kozak had sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel's aide with copies for the representatives of France and Ukraine, in which he called the negotiations on Donbas at the level of political advisers meaningless and suggested abandoning this format.

"Kozak did not write or speak about any abandoning of the negotiations, and if this is alleged, it is a distortion," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said that if the alleged letter was published in the Ukrainian media, "this is not the right way to conduct business in terms of very difficult negotiations on the conflict settlement in southeastern Ukraine."

The spokesman stressed that Russia's position remained unchanged and Moscow was still committed to the Minsk Accords.

"Russia remains committed to the Minsk agreements and believes that the Minsk package of measures is the only possible basis for continuing the search for a solution," Peskov said, adding that various agencies were involved in contacts on the Donbas settlement, and work at the level of aides to the Normandy Four leaders would continue.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Minsk Angela Merkel Media

Recent Stories

Human Fraternity Document a source of inspiration: ..

54 minutes ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB's Chief Financial Offi ..

1 hour ago

Youm-e-Istehsal to be observed on Aug 5 to express ..

1 hour ago

OIC Secretary General Sends Eid al-Adha Message to ..

1 hour ago

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

1 hour ago

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga arrested duri ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.