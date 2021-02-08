Kremlin Refutes Claims That Putin Will Deliver Address to Parliament on February 23

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address to the parliament on February 23, stressing that the date remains uncertain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver an address to the parliament on February 23, stressing that the date remains uncertain.

"No, this is not true," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the address was scheduled for February 23.

As soon as Putin makes his final decision on the date, an announcement will follow, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

When asked if the address was being prepared with account taken of the recent rallies and the upcoming parliamentary elections, Peskov noted that the president would certainly touch upon the parliamentary vote.

"However, the address always focuses on development, tasks for the development of our country in various areas, including socioeconomic development and technological development ... I will stress once again that the date has not been set so far," Peskov explained.