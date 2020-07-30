UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People To Belarus To Destabilize Situation

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 04:04 PM

Kremlin Refutes Claims That Russia Sends People to Belarus to Destabilize Situation

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskvov refuted on Thursday as "slander" claims that Russia could have tasked anyone with destabilizing the situation in Belarus ahead of the presidential election there

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskvov refuted on Thursday as "slander" claims that Russia could have tasked anyone with destabilizing the situation in Belarus ahead of the presidential election there.

Peskov's comment came amid a probe into over 30 Russians' possible involvement in preparations of terrorist attacks. The Belarusian government believes that the Russian citizens, detained on Wednesday, are members of the Wanger Group paramilitary organization, and some of them have taken part in hostilities in Donbas.

"We are now seeing slanderous claims that some Russian organizations send people to Belarus to destabilize the situation there. Of course, this is nothing but slander. Russia and Belarus are the Union State, we are allies, we are the closest partners, so this is certainly out of question. Of course, it is necessary to clarify this incident with the Russians' detention. We hope we will receive information allowing us to understand the situation," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Russia Belarus Government

Recent Stories

ADP warns of dangers posed by fireworks to safety ..

6 minutes ago

Governments must take a balance sheet approach to ..

14 minutes ago

The Shape of Future; Express Yourself With The All ..

17 minutes ago

Night Shootout in Paris' Suburb of Saint-Denis Lea ..

1 minute ago

Seoul Renews Readiness to Cooperate With Pyongyang ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Yet to Receive Full Information on Russians ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.