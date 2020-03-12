UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refutes Discussing Energy Market Situation With Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:40 PM

The Kremlin has not been in contact with US President Donald Trump and has not discussed with him the current energy market turmoil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, refuting a report by Politico

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Kremlin has not been in contact with US President Donald Trump and has not discussed with him the current energy market turmoil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, refuting a report by Politico.

Politico reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, that Trump had discussed with Russian officials, allegedly close to President Vladimir Putin, the current situation in the oil market. The newspaper did not provide either the Names of the officials or the date of the talks. The White House has not confirmed the information.

"No, there has not been [any contact]," Peskov told reporters.

