MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Friday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's claim that Russia does not fulfill its obligations on crisis settlement in Syria's Idlib.

"We do not agree in this case.

Russia implements fully all of its obligations under the Sochi agreements, regarding the Idlib [de-escalation] zone. At the same time, we acknowledge with regret that the situation there is far from perfect. Unfortunately, this area remains a place where many terrorists are staying, who constantly take offensive and aggressive steps against the Syrian Arab Republic's armed forces and the Russian base in Khmeimim. This causes the deepest concerns," Peskov told reporters.