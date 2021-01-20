UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Navalny's Investigation About Putin's Black Sea 'Palace'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Refutes Navalny's Investigation About Putin's Black Sea 'Palace'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Wednesday Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's new investigation about President Vladimir Putin's "palace" on the Black Sea coast, stressing that the Russian leader reports all his property annually.

"As we said a long time ago and repeated recently, we have been long aware of the information attacks that are being prepared against the head of state. Unfortunately, the attacks will continue. In this case, there are claims that the president owns something that does not in fact exist. The Russian president reports all his property every year," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman slammed Navalny's investigation as "mere allegations and nonsense."

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin All Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3,746 reco ..

8 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan desires to enga ..

19 minutes ago

Rasool Bux Palijo paid tributes through live portr ..

14 minutes ago

Broadsheet case again exposed corrupt mafia: Shibl ..

14 minutes ago

Output of LCVs falls 4.28% in five months

20 minutes ago

Khanewal takes lead in anti-polio drive results

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.