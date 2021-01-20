MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Wednesday Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's new investigation about President Vladimir Putin's "palace" on the Black Sea coast, stressing that the Russian leader reports all his property annually.

"As we said a long time ago and repeated recently, we have been long aware of the information attacks that are being prepared against the head of state. Unfortunately, the attacks will continue. In this case, there are claims that the president owns something that does not in fact exist. The Russian president reports all his property every year," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman slammed Navalny's investigation as "mere allegations and nonsense."