MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Kremlin believes that Politico's report about deployment of Russian troops near "the border" with Ukraine is a hoax, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Politico has published satellite images and said that it showed the deployment of troops near Ukraine but they were taken in the Smolensk region which does not border Ukraine.

"Probably, the quality of these publications is not even worth commenting on and, in general, you should not pay any attention to them, because you yourself saw that they talk about the border with Ukraine, show the border with Belarus, and so on.

But this quality itself is the best evidence that you do not need to waste time getting to know such low-quality stuffing," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the movement of Russian troops inside the country is a domestic affair.

"But Russia is a country that, amid the rather aggressive expansionist tendencies, especially on the part of NATO and a number of other countries, has always taken and will continue to take measures to ensure its own security," Peskov added.