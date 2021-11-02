UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Refutes Politico's Report About Deployment Of Troops Near 'Border' With Ukraine

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin Refutes Politico's Report About Deployment of Troops Near 'Border' With Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The Kremlin believes that Politico's report about deployment of Russian troops near "the border" with Ukraine is a hoax, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Politico has published satellite images and said that it showed the deployment of troops near Ukraine but they were taken in the Smolensk region which does not border Ukraine.

"Probably, the quality of these publications is not even worth commenting on and, in general, you should not pay any attention to them, because you yourself saw that they talk about the border with Ukraine, show the border with Belarus, and so on.

But this quality itself is the best evidence that you do not need to waste time getting to know such low-quality stuffing," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the movement of Russian troops inside the country is a domestic affair.

"But Russia is a country that, amid the rather aggressive expansionist tendencies, especially on the part of NATO and a number of other countries, has always taken and will continue to take measures to ensure its own security," Peskov added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Smolensk Belarus Border Best

Recent Stories

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area ..

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

46 seconds ago
 Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

6 minutes ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

17 minutes ago
 Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion ..

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

6 minutes ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

6 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.