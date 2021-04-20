Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed as groundless and disgraceful Prague's claims of Russia's involvement in the blast at a Czech ammunition depot that left two people killed back in 2014

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that Prague had not managed to find out what actually happened even after seven years of investigations.

According to Zakharova, there is no doubt that Washington in behind the Czech government's moves against Russia.

"The [Russian] Foreign Ministry's wording is absolutely right, as this decision and these groundless accusations of our Czech opponents are revolting. This cannot be understood and analyzed," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Kremlin shares the Russian Foreign Ministry's approach.