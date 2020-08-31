UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refutes Reports Of Putin's Alleged Missed Call To Trump

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 12:10 PM

Kremlin Refutes Reports of Putin's Alleged Missed Call to Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Kremlin refutes reports of the alleged missed phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin to US leader Donald Trump, as it it would be technically impossible, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Monday.

"No. It is not technically possible to miss a call which is agreed in advance," Peskov said, regarding a recent claim by former UK senior government aid Nick Timothy that Trump once missed a call from Putin and was angry at his office about it.

