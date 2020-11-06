(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted reports of President Vladimir Putin's alleged health issues and his plan to resign.

"This is complete nonsense. The president is well ...

he is in excellent health," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on reports of western media that Putin had some health issues and was planning to resign.

When asked about the resignation, Peskov said the president was not planning to resign.