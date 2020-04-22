Kremlin Refutes Reports of 'Shouting Match' Between Putin, Saudi Crown Prince

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has slammed the reports of an alleged confrontational dialogue between President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

The middle East Eye outlet reported earlier this week citing sources that Putin and Bin Salman had a "shouting match" during a phone call in early March, ahead of the OPEC+ talks.

The talks ended without an extension of a deal on output cuts.

"Yet another nonsense," Peskov told Sputnik, when asked if there had been an aggressive dialogue.