MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Kremlin has called media reports about bounties offered by Russia to Taliban militants in Afghanistan fake and urged to take into account the statement of US President Donald Trump, who had said that intelligence told him such reports lacked credibility, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The New York Times has ran an article citing unnamed government sources as saying that Trump had been presented with an intelligence report that claimed that Moscow could have paid bounties to armed Islamic insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US soldiers.

"First of all, these allegations are false. Secondly, if the US intelligence continues to be accountable to the president, then I propose to focus on the relevant statements of President Trump, who has already made a statement about these reports. And thirdly, we can only express our repeated regret that once the largest global media outlet, which is respected and was considered as high-class, is engaged in publishing fake news in recent years, and it will affect its prestige and credibility," Peskov said.

Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump had not yet discussed this issue.