Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday refuted reports on Russian authorities allegedly aiming to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday refuted reports on Russian authorities allegedly aiming to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"No, this is not true," Peskov told French broadcaster LCI when asked about alleged Russia's plans to kill Zelenskyy.