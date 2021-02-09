Kremlin Refutes Reuters' Reports of Planned Additional $6.8Bln Social Spending: Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

(@FahadShabbir)

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refuted the claim by Reuters news agency that the Russian government had set aside additional 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) for social spending

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refuted the claim by Reuters news agency that the Russian government had set aside additional 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) for social spending.

According to the news agency, the extra funds were allegedly set aside amid unauthorized rallies and ahead of the parliament elections in the fall.

"You know, Reuters sent us a letter yesterday, saying they found out that either 500 or 800 billion, or a trillion was being set aside to quell protests, please comment. And without waiting for any reply, 20 minutes later, Reuters published the news. So I am telling you � this is not true, this is a false statement by the Reuters agency," Peskov told reporters.