UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Reuters' Reports Of Planned Additional $6.8Bln Social Spending: Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:21 PM

Kremlin Refutes Reuters' Reports of Planned Additional $6.8Bln Social Spending: Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refuted the claim by Reuters news agency that the Russian government had set aside additional 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) for social spending

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refuted the claim by Reuters news agency that the Russian government had set aside additional 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) for social spending.

According to the news agency, the extra funds were allegedly set aside amid unauthorized rallies and ahead of the parliament elections in the fall.

"You know, Reuters sent us a letter yesterday, saying they found out that either 500 or 800 billion, or a trillion was being set aside to quell protests, please comment. And without waiting for any reply, 20 minutes later, Reuters published the news. So I am telling you � this is not true, this is a false statement by the Reuters agency," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Government Billion

Recent Stories

WHO mission to China says Covid's animal source no ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police revamp patrolling plan to curb st ..

2 minutes ago

Farrukh Habib asks PML-N to submit foreign funding ..

2 minutes ago

 Govt will follow SC’s guidance on Senate elect ..

10 minutes ago

ANALYSIS - Lower Vaccine Efficacy Against New COVI ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's tax revenue falls for 2 years 2020

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.