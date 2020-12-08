UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refutes Rumors About Putin's Health Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:13 PM

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged health problems, saying this is "total nonsense."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted on Tuesday rumors about Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged health problems, saying this is "total nonsense."

On Monday, Peskov already commented on information attacks against the Russian president, namely the recent reports about his alleged former son-in-law.

Peskov noted that the Kremlin is "more or less aware" of who is behind the information attacks, which it believes will continue.

"As for the health, well, this is total nonsense. I think there is no decency to it. Well, they could have asked us, we would have answered," Peskov told reporters.

Putin is not concerned over the information attacks against him, the Kremlin spokesman assured.

"There have always been similar reports, and the president has never paid any attention," Peskov said.

