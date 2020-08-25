The Kremlin considers rumors of its complicity in the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny to be "empty noise," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

Doctors at Berlin's Charite clinic said earlier this week that Navalny experienced intoxication with cholinesterase inhibitors but the tests to determine the exact substance continued.

Peskov was asked to comment on statements of Navalny's allies, who believe that the Kremlin and personally President Vladimir Putin are in some way responsible.

"We cannot treat the accusations you mentioned seriously. These accusations have absolutely nothing to do with truth and are more like empty noise," Peskov told reporters.