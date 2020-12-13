UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Refutes Rumors On Presidential Bunker, Says Putin Lives In Novo-Ogaryovo Residence

Sun 13th December 2020

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, December 13 (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday refuted rumors alleging that Russian President Vladimir Putin was staying inside some kind of a bunker, adding that the president lived in his Novo-Ogaryovo suburban residence west of the city of Moscow.

"Putin currently lives in Novo-Ogaryovo, where he basically lived before the pandemic," Peskov said during an appearance on the Russia-1 broadcaster, commenting on bunker rumors.

The Kremlin spokesman added that the Russian president occasionally goes on working trips, however, for most of the time, Putin works from his country estate thanks to the advanced technological solutions.

More Stories From World

