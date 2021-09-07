(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Kremlin firmly rejects Russia's involvement in the events in Catalonia as "slur and lies", Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on a recent New York Times report.

The New York Times claimed, citing a European intelligence report, that Josep Lluis Alay, an adviser to Carles Puigdemont, repeatedly met with Russian officials to secure Moscow's support in severing Catalonia from the rest of Spain. Alay confirmed that he traveled to Moscow in the spring of 2019 but refuted claims about seeking Russia's support as "a fantastic story invented by Madrid."

"We do not know anything about these contacts, we do not know to which extent such reports are reliable. Anyway, there are claims about the Russian side's involvement in the events in Catalonia, and we categorically reject this. This is nothing more than lies and slur," Peskov told reporters.