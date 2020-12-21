Russia has nothing to do with the cyberattacks that the United States has recently reported, and sees the baseless accusations as continuation of the Russophobic policies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Russia has nothing to do with the cyberattacks that the United States has recently reported, and sees the baseless accusations as continuation of the Russophobic policies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

While US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has linked Russia to the recent mass cyberattacks on the US governmental agencies, outgoing President Donald Trump has expressed the belief that China could be behind the attacks.

"I believe the discussion is gaining momentum in the US, as the US fell victim to the hacker attack.

It certainly has nothing to do with us, as Russia is not involved in such attacks, including this attack. We declare this officially and resolutely. All accusations against Russia are absolutely groundless and are rather a continuation of the blind Russophobia that they resort to in the event of any incident ... US has been recently acting in an unpredictable manner, so we cannot say anything," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Russia was expecting new US sanctions.