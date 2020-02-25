UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Refutes Speculations Of Meddling In US 2020 Election

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

Kremlin Refutes Speculations of Meddling in US 2020 Election

Russia decisively rejects all accusations by the United States about Moscow meddling in Washington's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Russia decisively rejects all accusations by the United States about Moscow meddling in Washington's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Western media outlets have recently reported that US intelligence told President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders that Moscow was striving to put the two against each other in the November election.

"We have repeatedly rejected this [Russia meddling in US internal affairs] completely. We insist that there was no interference [in the past] and there is no interference [at the moment]. Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs [of other countries] and is categorically against anyone interfering in Russian affairs. Our position is well known," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Washington Trump United States November Media All

Recent Stories

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

22 seconds ago

Karkey rental power reference: Defense counsel pra ..

38 seconds ago

UK condemns Israel's announcement to for construct ..

41 seconds ago

Cattle lifter gang busted in Faisalabad

31 seconds ago

UK Must Implement All Terms of Brexit Withdrawal A ..

32 seconds ago

Two commits suicide in Faisalabad

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.