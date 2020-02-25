Kremlin Refutes Speculations of Meddling in US 2020 Election

Russia decisively rejects all accusations by the United States about Moscow meddling in Washington's internal affairs, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Western media outlets have recently reported that US intelligence told President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders that Moscow was striving to put the two against each other in the November election.

"We have repeatedly rejected this [Russia meddling in US internal affairs] completely. We insist that there was no interference [in the past] and there is no interference [at the moment]. Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs [of other countries] and is categorically against anyone interfering in Russian affairs. Our position is well known," Peskov told reporters.