Kremlin Refutes Turkey's Claims Of Syrian Forces Attacking Civilians In Idlib Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

Kremlin Refutes Turkey's Claims of Syrian Forces Attacking Civilians in Idlib Province

Syrian government troops do not attack civilians in the country's province of Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that all Syrian forces' strikes target exclusively terrorists in order to neutralize their aggressive activity in the area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Syrian government troops do not attack civilians in the country's province of Idlib, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that all Syrian forces' strikes target exclusively terrorists in order to neutralize their aggressive activity in the area.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Moscow and Damascus of attacking civilians in Idlib, mere days after Turkey claimed it had lost its soldiers in an attack by the Syrian military. Erdogan also pledged to drive Syrian forces out of Idlib by the end of February.

"As for the strikes on Idlib that the Syrian military carries out, these strikes are targeting terrorists, not civilians, with the aim to neutralize terrorists and their aggressive activities that they carry out from there," Peskov told reporters commenting on Erdogan's words.

According to Peskov, Russian President Vladimir Putin has no scheduled contacts with Syrian President Bashar Assad amid the escalation in the Idlib province.

"No contacts have been planned yet. But our representatives, including the military, are in permanent contact with the Syrian representatives," the spokesman added.

