MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed the fresh US intelligence report on Russia's alleged interference in the 2020 presidential vote as groundless and unsubstantiated, and expressed the belief such materials could be used grounds to introduce new sanctions.

"We do not agree with conclusions of this report about our country. Russia did not interfere in the previous election and it did not interfere in the 2020 election that was mentioned in the report. Russia has nothing to do with campaigns against any candidate. Therefore, we see this report as a wrong one.

It is absolutely groundless and unsubstantiated," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the report could be used as a pretext to raise the issue of potential new sanctions.

"In general, we can only express regret over the fact that such materials of rather low quality are most likely used as grounds to raise the issue of new sanctions against our country," Peskov added.

"This policy affects the Russian-US relations that are already sick. Of course, this policy does not contribute to any effort and any political will to improve relations," Peskov concluded.