UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Regards Fall Of Ukrainian Missile In Belarus As Of Extreme Concern

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Russian and Belarusian military are in constant contact on the fall of a Ukrainian missile in Belarus, since the incident is of extreme concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"In any case, this is an incident raising extreme concern not only among us, but also among our Belarusian partners," Peskov told reporters.

The military of Russia and Belarus "are in constant contact" and "are constantly coordinated," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that "the highest possible level of mutual dialogue and the trusted nature of this dialogue" helped the two countries to quickly exchange information on the issue.

