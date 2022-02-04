Kremlin Regards Putin-Xi Meeting as Very Warm, Constructive, Allied

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping can be described as warm, constructive, partner and allied, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It was a very warm, constructive, partner and allied meeting," Peskov said, commenting on the past negotiations, which, according to him, were also "substantial.

"

The emphasis of the talks was placed on bilateral relations and trade and economic cooperation, he said.

Russia and China stressed the relevance and importance of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project, which is intended to pump Russian gas to China via Mongolia, Peskov said.

Peskov added that at the end of the talks, the two heads of state went to a working lunch, where they would continue to communicate and talk in detail about international issues and regional problems.