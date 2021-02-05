UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Regrets Biden's Aggressive Rhetoric On Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 03:22 PM

Kremlin Regrets Biden's Aggressive Rhetoric on Russia

The Kremlin regrets US President Joe Biden's aggressive and non-constructive rhetoric on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Biden's first foreign policy speech

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Kremlin regrets US President Joe Biden's aggressive and non-constructive rhetoric on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Biden's first foreign policy speech.

Biden said his administration would not hesitate to "raise the cost on Russia."

"To our regret, this rhetoric is highly aggressive and non-constructive," Peskov said at a briefing.

Moscow finds Biden's "ultimatumness" inadmissible, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

At the same time, the Kremlin hopes that Washington will have the political will to continue dialogue.

"We hope that despite the multiple disagreements and differences in our approaches to key issues, we still have a basis for cooperation. We hope that Americans will have the political will to continue communication in the areas of interest," Peskov added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Same (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Celalall wants one million followers on Instagram

11 minutes ago

England lose two after steady start against India

1 minute ago

NBA: Results and standings

1 minute ago

Borrell Speaks Against Building 'Wall of Silence' ..

1 minute ago

Agri Deptt KP dissolve fruits, vegetable committee ..

1 minute ago

'Speechless': Anger grows over Tokyo 2020 chief's ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.