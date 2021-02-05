(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The Kremlin regrets US President Joe Biden's aggressive and non-constructive rhetoric on Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on Biden's first foreign policy speech.

Biden said his administration would not hesitate to "raise the cost on Russia."

"To our regret, this rhetoric is highly aggressive and non-constructive," Peskov said at a briefing.

Moscow finds Biden's "ultimatumness" inadmissible, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

At the same time, the Kremlin hopes that Washington will have the political will to continue dialogue.

"We hope that despite the multiple disagreements and differences in our approaches to key issues, we still have a basis for cooperation. We hope that Americans will have the political will to continue communication in the areas of interest," Peskov added.