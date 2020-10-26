UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Regrets Biden's 'Russia Threat' Claims: Russia Is Not US Enemy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin Regrets Biden's 'Russia Threat' Claims: Russia Is Not US Enemy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Kremlin regrets US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's claim that Russia is the "biggest threat" to the United States, as this is not true at all and Russia is not an enemy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This is absolutely not true, we totally disagree with that. We can only regret the fact that this is how total hatred for the Russian Federation is being promoted, that our country is portrayed as an enemy. This is not true," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia United States All

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to l ..

19 minutes ago

Aliyev Says Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Minister ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia Plans to Purchase Russian COVID-19 Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Singapore's industrial production grows 24.2 pct i ..

2 minutes ago

Hydrogen-powered buses enter service in NE China

2 minutes ago

Egyptian President Extends State of Emergency for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.