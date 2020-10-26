MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The Kremlin regrets US democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's claim that Russia is the "biggest threat" to the United States, as this is not true at all and Russia is not an enemy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This is absolutely not true, we totally disagree with that. We can only regret the fact that this is how total hatred for the Russian Federation is being promoted, that our country is portrayed as an enemy. This is not true," Peskov told reporters.