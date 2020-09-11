UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Regrets Cancellation Of Joint Inspection In Donbas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:39 PM

The Kremlin regrets the failure to hold a joint inspection in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region and believes that Normandy Four political advisers will discuss the reasons behind its cancellation at their meeting later on Friday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The Kremlin regrets the failure to hold a joint inspection in Ukraine's eastern breakaway Donbas region and believes that Normandy Four political advisers will discuss the reasons behind its cancellation at their meeting later on Friday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kiev's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group, Leonid Kravchuk, said on Thursday that the planned inspection of Ukraine's operating site near the Shumy settlement was canceled, as the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic requested an expansion of the sites for inspection.

"Of course, the cancellation is a bad thing, it causes regret.

I am sure that the advisers will have the opportunity to discuss the reasons why the inspection did not take place. In general, any personal meeting of the advisers on the crisis settlement in Ukraine's south-east is important. And productivity of these negotiations is even more important, as we all know that most often this is, unfortunately, just empty talk in terms of topics and results. Let us hope there will be some tangible result today," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the Kremlin's expectations regarding the Normandy format talks.

