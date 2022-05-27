Kremlin Regrets Chisinau Persecutes Politicians Advocating Development of Ties With Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Moscow deeply regrets that Chisinau targets politicians who advocate the development of relations with Russia, and hopes that there are no political overtones in the case of former President Igor Dodon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, a Chisinau court ruled to place Dodon, who is accused of high treason and corruption, under house arrest for 30 days.

"We deeply regret that in another country, we see sometimes legal, sometimes non-legal, sometimes objective, sometimes subjective attacks on politicians who are supporters of strengthening the development of relations with our country. This causes the deepest regret, we want to hope that there is no political overtones here," Peskov said, commenting on the court's ruling.