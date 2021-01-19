UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Regrets Continuing US Pressure On Nord Stream 2

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian natural gas to Europe keeps experiencing brutal and illegal pressure of the United States, which is regrettable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The international project is still facing brutal and illegal US pressure. We see [the US making] more steps aimed at introducing restrictions against economic operators, including those engaged in this project. These actions are illegal in terms of the international law. We regret this," Peskov told reporters.

Russia will continue its consistent effort to finalize the project, the Kremlin spokesman added.

