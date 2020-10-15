UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Regrets EU Decision To Base Relations With Russia On Navalny's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:43 PM

The Kremlin regrets the European Union's decision to make its Russia policy contingent on the case of a person considered the opposition leader, presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

Earlier in the day, the EU published a list of people sanctioned over the situation with Alexey Navalny.

"All in all, the decision to make relations between the EU and Moscow contingent on a person, whom Europe considers to be the leader of some sort of opposition, is regrettable," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman refuted the reports that there was some group within the presidential administration, whose task was to discredit Navalny and diminish his influence.

