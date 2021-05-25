UrduPoint.com
Kremlin 'regrets' European Plans To Avoid Belarus Airspace

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:29 PM

The Kremlin said Tuesday it regrets Europe's plans to cut air links with ex-Soviet Belarus and avoid its airspace after the diversion of a Ryanair flight carrying an opposition activist

"We can only express regret. It is very expensive for any company to fly around the territory of a rather large country located in the centre of Europe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

