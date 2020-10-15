UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Regrets EU's 'Lack Of Logic' In Imposing Sanctions Over Navalny Case - Spokesman

Thu 15th October 2020 | 04:03 PM

The Kremlin regrets the European Union's decision to impose sanctions against several Russian officials over the case of Alexey Navalny, which demonstrates "lack of logic," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Kremlin regrets the European Union's decision to impose sanctions against several Russian officials over the case of Alexey Navalny, which demonstrates "lack of logic," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the EU published an official decree, sanctioning the head of the Russian Federal Security Service, the first deputy head of the presidential administration and several others.

"To our deepest regret, this is a conscious unfriendly step toward Russia. The Council of the EU has damaged relations with our country by this. Moscow will undoubtedly analyze the situation and act according to its interests," Peskov said.

"The sad thing about this is that it is impossible to see any logic in this decision, the absolute lack of logic is what probably makes it even worse, this decision by the Council of the EU," Peskov said.

