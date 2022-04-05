UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Regrets Expulsion Of Russian Diplomats From European Union

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Kremlin Regrets Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Kremlin regrets the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Europe, saying that narrowing possibilities of diplomatic dialogue in a crisis is a short-sighted step, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We have a negative attitude toward it, we regret it.

So to speak, narrowing the opportunities to maintain a diplomatic contact, diplomatic work in such difficult conditions, in such unprecedentedly difficult and crisis conditions ” this is a short-sighted step, which will, firstly, further complicate our communication, while (a dialogue is) required to find a settlement. And secondly, it will inevitably result in retaliatory steps," Peskov told reporters when commenting on the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the European Union.

Earlier in the day, Italy and Denmark expelled 30 and 15 Russian diplomats, respectively.

