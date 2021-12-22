Kremlin Regrets Fact That Park in Turkish City Named in Honor of Dudaev

The Kremlin regrets the fact that a park in Turkey was named in honor of Chechen separatist leader Dzhokhar Dudaev, and understands the emotional reaction of Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Kremlin regrets the fact that a park in Turkey was named in honor of Chechen separatist leader Dzhokhar Dudaev, and understands the emotional reaction of Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Kadyrov has accused Ankara of supporting terrorists after the park was named in honor of Dudaev and called on Moscow to take diplomatic measures over the issue.

"This is a very, very emotional, but understandable reaction of the head of the Russian region, which has survived several wars that were provoked and started by terrorists who tried to take control of this region of Russia.

One of the terrorists who did this was Dudayev. Recently, unfortunately, in one of the regions of Turkey, one of the parks was named after this terrorist. Of course, this is a very painful decision for all Chechens, for the Chechen Republic, so such an emotional reaction is quite understandable," Peskov told reporters, adding that the Turkish side was informed of Moscow's position "via diplomatic channels."