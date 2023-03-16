(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia regrets Finland's commitment to joining NATO, there was no threat from Moscow to Helsinki, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is paying a two-day visit to Turkey at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid the ongoing negotiations on Finland's accession to NATO.

"We have repeatedly expressed regret over such an aspiration toward membership in the alliance ... It has been repeatedly said that Russia does not pose a threat to these countries in any way. We do not have any disputes with these countries, and these countries have never claimed to be anti-Russia," Peskov told reporters.