Kremlin Regrets International Olympic Committee's Sanctions On Lukashenko

Kremlin Regrets International Olympic Committee's Sanctions on Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The Kremlin regrets the International Olympic Committee (IOC)'s decision to ban Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko from participating in all events under the IOC auspices, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stressing that Moscow values relations with Minsk.

On Monday, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that the IOC temporarily banned Lukashenko, who heads the Belarusian Olympic Committee, from taking part in all evens under IOC auspices, including the Olympic Games.

"We regret this decision a lot. We appreciate our multifaceted relations with the Republic of Belarus, which include sports cooperation," Peskov told reporters.

