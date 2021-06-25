UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Regrets Lack Of Agreement On EU-Russia Summit

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:59 PM

Kremlin considers regrettable the lack of agreement among EU leaders on holding a summit with Russia, since Moscow is still eager to improve relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"We regret this. You know that [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin remains interested in establishing business-like relations between Moscow and Brussels, and President Putin's conceptual position is that we are ready to go as far as our colleagues are," Peskov told reporters.

